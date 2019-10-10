“Trump shooting holes in US constitution”, Joe Biden calls for presidential impeachement

Speaking to his supporters at a rally in New Hampshire, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden called for the impeachment of Trump , for the first time.”He’s shooting holes in the constitution, and we cannot let him get away with it,” added Biden.

A presidential impeachment inquiry is launched by US house speaker Nancy Pelosi after a recorded high-security phone conversation was released by a ‘whistle-blower’ in which Trump is heard asking his Ukranian counterpart to probe an inquiry against Biden, probably to eliminate him from Presidential run.

However Trump has signaled a constitutional crisis by refusing to cooperate with the congressional investigation, and the row would end up “being a big Supreme Court case.”The democrats are also headstrong accusing Trump of stonewalling and obstruction.

“No one is above the law, not even President Trump,” the Democratic majority leader in the House, Steny Hoyer, said Wednesday.