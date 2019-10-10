UAE road changes its colour to red

On Thursday, the Ras Al Khaimah police and Public Service Department has revealed that a section road in the Ras Al Khaimah has been painted red to indicate speed limits.

A section of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Road to the end of Union Bridge was painted red and white by the officials.

The speed limit from that section of the road is 80 km/ph. IF the speed touches 101 km/ph then the radar will flash. The Ras Al Khaimah police has urged all drivers to follow the speed limit.

Such painted sections can be seen in Dubai roads also. Such painted strips are present there in Sehikh Zayed Road and Sehikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the direction of Dubai.