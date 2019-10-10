Virat Kohli’s “Big Fan” urges him to play in Pakistan ; Here’s how Twitter reacts

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has a massive fan following across the globe and is a trendsetter among the young generation. Recently, a fan from Pakistan urged him to come and play in his country. Notably, India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series since 2012.

The relation between both the neighbouring countries has hit the rock bottom. As a result, they have refrained playing any bilateral series after India hosted Pakistan seven years ago. However, they play against each in ICC competition and multi-team tournaments.

Despite not playing Virat Kohli in Pakistan ever, the illustrious cricketer has a lot of diehard fans an followers from there. A fan by the Shahbaz Sharif Qasmi took to Twitter to reach out to Kohli and convey his love for him.