Watch what the “Yangtze river monster” viral in Chinese social media turned out to be

The video footage of a long, thin, slimy monster caught on film, slithering down the Yangtze River, was viral on Chinese social media. The footage is enough to send shivers down ones spine with the monster clearly seen wiggling its way through the Yangtze.

#ThreeGorgesWaterMonster tagged viral clip was examined by experts and some even advocated that the creature could be a giant water snake of abnormal growth or a giant Tiamen a kind of Salmon fish. Some conspiracy theorists even claimed it to be a dragon- with China being the home land for the mythical monster.

But when the water level subsided in the Yangtze the Monster turned out to be ‘rubber’, a long stretch of deflated rubber tubing, which they presumed had come from a shipyard upstream. Its end was draped alongside rocky banks with the other end left loose in the rivers flow.