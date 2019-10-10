Woman constable slaps devotee at Ajmer Sharif Dargah,video goes viral

In a shocking video,a woman constable was seen slapping a devotee at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Rajasthan has gone viral on social media.

According to Kunwar Rashtradeep, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ajmer, the devotee was taking a toy which looked like a weapon, inside the dargah premises, which was not allowed inside.

“The woman constable tried to stop the devotee who started an argument with the former. The devotee also abused the woman constable. Now, we are further investigating the matter,” said Rashtradeep.

However, the Station In-Charge of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Hemraj, claimed that the woman constable did not actually slap the devotee but rather pushed him.

“This incident occurred when a female constable was checking a devotee’s bag. She had asked the devotee the take out some object which was not allowed inside the Dargah, which resulted in a heated argument. If we see the video clearly the constable pushed the devotee. The matter was resolved there only. A few people, who wanted to show the negative side of the police force, recorded a video of the incident and made it viral.” said Hemraj.