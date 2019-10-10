Woman’s Experiment With a New Hair Style Goes Wrong, Her Hair Ends up Looking like a Sex Toy. Check this Out

Its not unusual for a woman trying out different hairstyles, after they see it on the Internet. But then your execution could be flawed and you may not be able to replicate the hairstyle the same way you saw it online. We are not sure what exactly happened here, but a woman’s experiment with a hairstyle ended up making her hair look like a sex toy.

Twitter users pointed out what they saw when they looked at the hairstyle, they felt like seeing a phallic object or sex toy.

Style blogger Stephanie Yeboah shared the images, captioning her post: “I must be tired because I thought this was the throbbiest of penises.”Check out the tweet here