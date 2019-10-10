World Women’s Boxing Championship: Manju Rani confirms India’s second medal

In boxing, Indian boxer Manju Rani has confirmed India its second medal at the World Women’s Boxing Championship. Manju Rani who is competing her first world championship has entered the semi final in the 48 kilo category. Manju Rani defeated Kim Hyang Mi of north Korea by 4-1.

Manju Rani demolished Venezuela’s Rojas Tayonis Cedeno 5-0 to enter the quarter-finals of light flyweight category (48kg) in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

Manju had won the national title in 48 kg early this year and never looked back. This year, she has won silver in Strandza besides bronze at Thailand Open and India Open.

Earlier in the day.six time world champion Mary Kom has entered the semi final and thus ensured her eighth medal.