World Women’s Boxing Championship: Mary Kom secures historic 8th medal

In boxing, India’s ace women boxer M.C.Mary Kom has secured her eight medal in the World Women’s Boxing Championship. The 36-year-old Indian boxer has secured her eight medal by entering the semi-final of 51 kilogram category today.

The six-time world champion Mary Km has defeated Valencia Victoria of Colombia in the quarter final by 5-0 at Ullan-Ude in Russia.

Mary Kom is the most successful boxer in the history of world championship. She has till now has won six gold medals and a silver medal in the world championship in the 48 kilogram category.

Mary Kom has earlier won bronze medal in the 2012 Olympics. She has also grabbed five Asian titles, gold medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and many other international titles. Mary Kom is also a sitting member of Rajya Sabha.