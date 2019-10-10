Xi Jinping – Modi unofficial meet,TamilNadu’s Mamallapuram all set for the summit

As uncertainty looms over the proposed Xi-Modi unofficial summit owing to a big war play’ Operation Man Vijay’ by the Indian army, Tamilnadu’s Mahabalipuram is all set to be the venue of the much-awaited meet of world leaders.

While sources speculate that the Kashmir issue will be kept aside from the table, China has reiterated that the Kashmir should be sought out with the external UN intervention, India had again made it clear that it is an internal issue and third parties are not invited. Chinese president Xi Jinping also said during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing that China is closely following the situation in Kashmir and would support Pakistan on issues related to its core interest, according to state-run Xinhua news agency. In his speech at the UN General Assembly last month, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi had said no unilateral action should be taken to change the status quo in J&K.

The two sides formally announced the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping would be held at the seaside resort of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu during October 11-12. However foreign affairs experts say the summit is expected to exchange views on deepening India-China closer development partnership.