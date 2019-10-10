Young couple found dead inside parked car

In a tragic incident, a young couple was found dead in the city of Salem. According to a Times of India report, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were found dead inside a parked car in the city. The duo was allegedly a couple and according to police, it is a case of suicide and both of them consumed poison. They are however yet to find out what prompted the couple to take such an extreme step.

The now-deceased man Suresh was taking care of his father’s silver business, while the woman was a fourth-year engineering student. On that day, when he didn’t return home, Suresh’s father tried to reach him on his mobile but found his phone to be switched off. Then he contacted his other friends but found no trace of him.

At night they went to a private parking lot which was run by his son and found his bike parked outside. The facility was locked from outside and then they opened it and entered.