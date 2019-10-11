60 Year old gulps 6 idlis in a minute to win the competition

In an idli eating competition staged as part of Mysuru Dasara celebrations a 60-year-old woman gulped 6 idlis in a minute to win the competition.

The competition was held especially for women in Mysuru Dasara and they had to chomp down as many idlis as they can in a minute. The woman named Sarojamma is a resident of Hullahalli. Dasara is celebrated for 10 days and is the official state festival of Karnataka. The famous Mysuru Palace is lit up with 100,000 light bulbs, making for a stunning sight.