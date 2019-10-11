“He Put His Hand up my Skirt, But…” Famous Actress Reveals Shocking Experience of Being Groped by a Huge Star

The MeToo revelations have given us a number of shocking narratives and here is another. Hollywood actress Actress Naomie Harris is the one who has now made a shocking revelation that she was once groped during an audition by “a huge star”. The actress did not mention the name of the star but said that the incident occurred while she was in her mid-20s.

“I was in an audition and he put his hand up my skirt. What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything at all because he was — he is — such a huge star,” said Naomie(as quoted by a leading Media)

“Men know that they absolutely cannot get away with things now that they wouldn’t even have thought about before,” she added.