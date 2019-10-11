India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli breaks Don Bradman’s record

Virat Kohli smashes 150 runs against SA, broke the legendary Don Bradman’s record of most 150-plus scores as captain.

The Indian skipper and the Australian great were tied at eight before the Pune Test but Kohli went past the former Australia skipper on Day 2 of the second Test with his ninth 150-plus score as captain.

India have dominated the second Test after Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat. Rohit Sharma, who hit two centuries in the opening Test of the three-match series, was dismissed cheaply but from thereon in, it was one-way traffic.

Mayank Agarwal, who hit a double century in the first Test, scored a hundred on Day 1 of the second Test while Cheteshwar Pujara (58) scored another gritty half-century.