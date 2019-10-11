Kings XI Punjab appoints new head coach

Former Indian skipper Anil Kumble has been appointed as the head coach of Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Kumble will also be put in charge of “all cricket-related affairs” of the team for the foreseeable future. With the signing, Kumble becomes the only Indian coach in the IPL.

The report further stated that Kumble would make a presentation to the team management on his plans for the road ahead on October 19.

Kumble, who is India’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, will be replacing Mike Hesson who in August parted ways with the Punjab-based franchise after one season at helm with them.Even though Hesson had signed a two-year contract, the 44-year-old left the role midway with the Punjab-based franchise, who finished sixth in this year’s edition.