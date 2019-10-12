Deepika Padukone breaks silence on her pregnancy rumours

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone laughed off pregnancy rumors spurred by her hubby Ranveer’s tweet which read ‘hi Daddie’.

the Padmaavat actress confirmed that she and Ranveer Singh did not plan to have children in the near future, focusing on their acting instead. “I’m not surprised (by the rumors). We’re too selfishly at this point focused on our careers and I don’t think it would be fair to have kids at this point,” she said.

“I think it’s sad that society puts itself and people in this rut,” she added, commenting on the expectations placed on her and Ranveer to have children as soon as possible. Deepika is now busy filming ‘Chapak’, a film based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.