Ingredients

1 tin – condensed Milk

1 cup – water

600 ml – Milk

1/2 cup – fresh Cream

6 tbsp – Sugar

10 g – China grass

350 cup – water (to melt China grass)

1/4 tsp – vanilla essence

To garnish

1/2 cup – grated Coconut

1 tsp – white sesame seeds

1.5 tbsp – Sugar

How to Make Coconut Mousse Pudding

Boil milk in a pan and add condensed milk, water and sugar stirring continuously.

When it is about to boil remove from heat.

Soak china grass in water for 10 mins and melt it in the same water and add it to the milk mixture.

Add fresh cream and vanilla essence and strain this mixture through a strainer to avoid lumps if any into a pudding dish and let it remain undisturbed for half an hour and refrigerate.

For garnishing, fry coconut with sesame seeds in a pan and when it starts to change colour to brown, add the sugar and stir fry.

Allow to cool to make a crisp topping to be sprinkled on top of the pudding before serving.