In badminton, India’s young shuttler Lakshya Sen has entered the semi finals of Dutch Open Super 100 tournament. Sen defeated another Indian player B.M.Rahul Bharadwaj by 21-9,21-16.

Lakshya Sen will face Felix Burestedt of Sweden in the semi finals. Sen has earlier won Belgian Open last month. The 18-year-old player has won the Asian Junior Championship. HE has also won silver medal at Youth Olympics and bronze medal in World Junior Championship.