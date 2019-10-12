Kamal Haasan’s wish of veshti-clad PM come partly true

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan”s wish came true on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi donning Tamil”s traditional ”veshti (dhoti)”.

Years ago, Kamal Haasan had said a veshti-clad Tamilian should become the country”s Prime Minister.

However on Friday, Prime Minister Modi – a Gujarati – wore the veshti, a white half-sleeve shirt and an ”angavastaram” over his shoulder as he welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and took him around around Mahabalipuram.

The two leaders are here to participate in the Second Informal India-China Summit.