Karisma Kapoor and Sunny Deol get relief in 22 years old chain-pulling case

Sunny Deol and Karisma Kapoor got relief in a 22-year-old case from a court in Rajasthan. The two had been accused of pulling the chain while shooting for the film Bajrang, on March 11, 1997, which apparently caused a 25-minute delay.

The charges had been filed in September this year in the Railway court. The charges were filed under sections 141 (needlessly interfering with the means of communication in a train), 145 (drunkenness or nuisance), 146 (obstructing a railway servant in his duties)and 147 of the Railway Act (trespass and refusal to desist from trespass). Today, ADJ 17 Court (Additional District Jurisdiction) gave its verdict and gave the two relief in the case. Advocate AK Jain had argued for both of them in the case.

Sunny and Karisma had earlier challenged the order through a revision petition in a sessions court.

The Judge, in his decision, mentioned that the Railway Court had decided charges under the same sections which had been rejected in the Session Court in 2010.

The court accepted that the evidence against Sunny and Karisma in the case was not enough.

According to the accusations, Sunny and Karisma had entered the station and stopped the train 2413-A Uplink Express by pulling its emergency chain in 1997, causing a delay by 25 minutes. They were shooting for the film Bajrang at Sanvarda village, near Phulera in Jaipur district.