World Women Boxing Championship: Manju Rani enter final

In boxing, Indian woman boxer Manju Rani has entered the finals of World Woman Boxing Championship. Manju Rani entered the final in the 48 kilogram category by defeating the former world champion Chuthamat Raksat of Thailand.

Manju Rani beat the former world champion by 4-1. The final will be played on Sunday. Two other Indian boxers Jamuna Boro (54 Kilo) and Lovlina Borogohain (69kilo ) has entered the semi finals.

But former world champion Mary Kom has lost in the semi final. Mary Kom lost to Turky’s Busenaz Cakiroglu in the 51 kilo category. But Mary Kom has secured a bronze medal. This is the eighth medal for Mary Kom in the world championship.