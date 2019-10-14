Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Dal bajji

Ingredients

100gm – mung dal (split and husk removed)

75gm – Urad Dal

25gm – toover dal

100gm – Channa dal

2 medium Onions (cut into small pieces)

6 Green chilli (chopped fine)

1tsp – grated Ginger

1 tbsp – chopped Coriander leaves

1 tbsp – chopped Curry leaves

1/8 tsp – sombu

salt

oil to deep fry

How to Make Dal bajji

Soak dals for 1 hour, drain and grind into a course paste.

Add all the ingredients except oil.

Mix well and drop spoonful into oil.

Fry under medium heat until light golden in color.

Put them on paper napkin to absorb oil if any.

Serve with tea/coffee as evening snack.