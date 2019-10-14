Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Dal bajji

Ingredients
100gm – mung dal (split and husk removed)
75gm – Urad Dal
25gm – toover dal
100gm – Channa dal
2 medium Onions (cut into small pieces)
6 Green chilli (chopped fine)
1tsp – grated Ginger
1 tbsp – chopped Coriander leaves
1 tbsp – chopped Curry leaves
1/8 tsp – sombu
salt
oil to deep fry
How to Make Dal bajji
Soak dals for 1 hour, drain and grind into a course paste.
Add all the ingredients except oil.
Mix well and drop spoonful into oil.
Fry under medium heat until light golden in color.
Put them on paper napkin to absorb oil if any.
Serve with tea/coffee as evening snack.
