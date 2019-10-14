Latest NewsSports

Four hockey players killed, one critical in road accident

Oct 14, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Four national level hockey player killed in a road accident. Three others are injured in the accident and the situation of one person is critical.

The accident took place as the car they were travelling rammed into a tree near Raisalpur village on National Highway 69. The accident took place in Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh.

The players were were under training in the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy. They were travelling from Itarsi to Hoshangabad to play in the Dhyan Chndra Trophy. The deceased has been identified as Shahnawaz Khan, Adarsh Hardua, Ashish Lal and Aniket.

The injured were under treatment in the nearby hospital.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close