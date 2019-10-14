Jammu & Kashmir : Several NC, PDP leaders to join BJP on Tuesday

About a dozen and half leaders belonging to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) are going to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

To complete the formalities of their induction into the BJP, Vice-President and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge, Avinash Rai Khanna will be on a three-day visit to the state starting from Tuesday.

During his visit, about 18 PDP and NC leaders, most of them of sarpanch level, will join the BJP. More may follow suit on Wednesday or Thursday, sources said.

According to sources, these PDP and NC leaders see no future in continuing with their respective parties as most of their top leaders are under house arrest since the time when Article 370 was abrogated.