CJI Ranjan Gogoi,”Tomorrow would be last day of Ayodhya hearing”

The sensitive case of Ramjanm Bhumi-Babri masjid disputed lands was discoursed before the special bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Ranjan Gogoi disclosed that tomorrow would be the last day of the hearing of the case as today being the 39 th day of the discourse. The special 5 members strong constitution bench led by CJI is hearing the sensitive case.

At the 38th day of discourse, the prosecutor for Babri Masjid objected on-court raising questions only to the Muslim side and not questioning the Hindu, Ramjanm bhumi side. Keeping heed to the statement today at the 39 th day the bench purportedly asked a volley of questions to the Hindu side to make it clear that it is unnecessary.