CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Sabarimala airport will be realised soon

Speaking to a public gathering at Konni, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan affirmed that the proposed Sabarimala airport will be realized soon.

Talks for the acquisition of land for the proposed Sabarimala Greenfield international airport is progressing and will reach at a consortium soon. Speaking on the occassion he also added that LDF is keen at the development of Sabarimala and the opposition is playing divisive politics poking out delicate sentiments.

The airport is expected to be built on Cheruvally estate, 2.5 km from the Theni-Kottarakara National Highway and close to Erumeli town in Kottayam district. The estate is located on the way to the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, 136 km from the State capital and 113 km from Kochi. Once commissioned, this would be the fifth international airport in the State.