Indian intelligence ops hits a silent wall even after Kashmir Valley communication blackout

Even after the postpaid mobile services were resumed on Monday after two months of communication siege, the Indian Army’s intelligence operations are now facing a new challenge.

Earlier before Article 370, giving special privileges to Kashmiris was revoked, up to 90 percent of the intelligence was sourced from intercepting communications by technical means. The Indian Army’s signal interceptors fell silent soon after August 5, the day in which the article 370 was abrogated. The Army is sure through its sources in the Valley that directions are being sent, but the Military Intelligence directorate has not yet been able to figure out if Pakistan-backed terror organizations have switched to a new system or just changed their frequency, the officials explained.

“The terrorists and their handlers have changed the frequency [they communicate on] and we have not been able to crack the new one,” one official said on the condition of anonymity. “We have been trying to intercept commands being sent to the Valley by terror organizations based in Pakistan, but have not been successful yet,’’ said another official who asked not to be named.

With the phone communication re-established The army intel is now trying hard to decipher the new frequency or system with cues from terror chatters.