Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in Punjab : NIA

Pakistan has been making efforts to revive terrorism in Punjab and is using Khalistani groups to achieve its goal, Alok Mittal, inspector-general, National Investigation Agency (NIA), said on Monday.

Speaking at the NIA’s National Conference of Chiefs of Anti-Terrorism Squad/ Special Task Force here, Mittal said there have been eight targeted killings in the northern state and a Khalistani group was found to be involved in it. He also stated that foreign funding is being used to revive terror activities in the border state.

“There have been continuous efforts from across the border to revive terror activities in Punjab. 16 arrested for targeted killings in 8 cases, Khalistan Liberation Force was found to be involved. Funds from UK, Italy, France and Australia were sent for this,” the NIA IG said.

Referring to US-based pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice, the NIA IG stated that it was trying to radicalise Sikh youths in India using social media and that they have registered a case against it.

“Registered fresh case based on anti-India activities of Sikhs for Justice; they are running a campaign on social media and trying to radicalise Sikh youth. Five arrested in UP’s Shamli last year admitted they were radicalised through ‘Referendum 2020’ propaganda,” the official said.