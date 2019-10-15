‘Pinarayi Vijayan will be the last communist Chief Minister in India’ says BJP leader

BJP national executive committee member P.K.Krishnadas has claimed that Pinarayi Vijayan will be the last communist Chief minister In India. He said this while addressing a election campaign rally in Konni for BJP candidate K.Surendran.

Pinarayi and his team which has been failed in all spheres of administration is trying to fool people by tricks. Pinarayi should understand that one can not dictate people for all time, he said. The left and right fronts are partners in corruption including Palarivattam bridge scam and many other corruption cases, he added.