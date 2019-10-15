Latest NewsCinemacelebritiesEntertainment

Riteish Deshmukh posts a playful clip of his co-stars Akshay and Bobby deol taking a cat nap

Oct 15, 2019, 03:00 pm IST
Riteish Deshmukh had posted a playful video of his Housefull4 colleagues Akshay and Bobby Deol taking a cat nap in the din of the sets. It’s usual for the hardworking stars to take time for charging themselves during shot breaks.  “My Hardworking Co-Stars of #Housefull4 @akshaykumar @thedeol …..Ayeeeeeee!!!! @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti_official BG score by @ChunkyThePanday,” Riteish wrote in his tweet.

