Terror Funding: Pakistan to remain on FATF grey list

Pakistan receive another setback from international community as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided to put Pakistan on its grey list. Pakistan will remain in the grey list till next February. The watch dog on terror funding has asked the country to to implement extra measures for complete elimination of terror funding and money laundering.

A meeting held at Paris on Tuesday has reviewed the actions taken by Pakistan. And it observed that more actions are needed.

The FATF has linked the blacklisting of Pakistan with unsatisfactory steps to eliminate money laundering and terror funding. The FATF will take a final decision on February next year. The announcement on this will be made on October 18.