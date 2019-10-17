35 Umrah pilgrims dead in Saudi bus crash near the holy city of Medinah

A bus carrying Arab and Asian Umrah pilgrims crashed on to a heavy vehicle killing 35 and injuring four. The accident happened early hours of Thursday on Hijra road, 170 km from Medinah, near the village of Al Akhal when the privately chartered bus carrying 39 passengers collided with a loader.

The double-decker bus reportedly caught fire after the fatal crash. The four injured have been transferred to Al Hamna Hospital, SPA added, and authorities have launched an investigation.