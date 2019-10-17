Latest NewsCinema

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to hospital

Oct 17, 2019, 09:29 pm IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Nanavati hospital since the past three days. As per reports, the actor is unwell and was rushed to hospital on Tuesday at 2 am. The actor has been undergoing treatment for liver problems and it has been three days since he is admitted at the hospital.

Reports also suggest that the Bachchan family has been visiting the actor frequently and he has been kept in a special room equivalent to ICU. However, no Bollywood celebs have come to visit him as most of them are not aware of the news.

