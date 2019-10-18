‘Even on the bad days that person helped me to keep my head held high’: Reveals Karishma kapoor

A touching note written by Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor has been viral on social media. In the note written on the Instagram page of ‘Humans of Bombay’ she recalls about how she made her decision to take up acting as a carer and about the people who stand with her while at the time of difficulties and crisis’s.

karishma reveals that it was her mother Babitha who gave her inner strength and guided her.

Read the Note:

““Growing up, I used to visit my granddad on set—& his talent would leave me mesmerised. Once I was there when he was directing ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. I loved the sets, camera & lights! I knew I wanted to become an actor & contribute to the family legacy.

When I told my granddad, he said, ‘It’s glamourous but it’s not a bed of roses—you will have to work very hard.’ That stayed with me. I wanted to act but my inner voice made me doubt myself.

But what motivated me, was how grounded my mom kept me. Despite being from an ‘illustrious’ family, she made us live a simple life. My sister & I travelled by school bus & went to college by local trains.

My mom taught me how to stick to my roots & still be confident. She knew about my passion for acting & about my hesitation.

I didn’t want to falter & let anybody down. But she said that until I try, I’d never know. That’s when I signed my first film—a remake of a South Indian movie! While shooting, I gave my best. I had to ‘make it’ or ‘break it’. And the movie was a success!

As my career progressed, there were highs & lows. I had done a song, ‘Sexy Sexy’—I’d worked hard & even hurt my knees for it. I was appreciated for my dance, but people thought the song was way ahead of its time—the word ‘Sexy’ wasn’t common back then.

But that’s when my mom said that it’s an actors job to entertain. I can’t let one roadblock affect it. Even on the bad days I had to keep my head held high.

So even when I was offered ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’, when no actress wanted to be cast against Madhuri Dixit. I didn’t want to shy away because ‘I thought I couldn’t do it’. I did the film & even won a National Award for it!

From then on, whenever I’ve wondered if I was capable enough—be it in my choice of films, being a single mom or in my relationships with people, I’ve never let my doubts get the better of me. We live in a world where there will always be roadblocks, people to bog you down & things that may not work out. That’s why you have to be your biggest strength & not let your voice, at any point, become your weakness.”