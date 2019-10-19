‘I am the Meryl Streep of Generals’ Mattis takes a dig at Trump

At a gala charity dinner in New York Former US defense secretary James Mattis took a dig at US President Donald Trump, who insulted him last week saying he is ‘overrated ‘.

“I’m honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress,” he said. “So I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me,” he said to laughter and applause at the annual Alfred E Smith Memorial Foundation dinner.”I’m not just an overrated general. I am the greatest, the world’s most overrated,” he tossed.

The retired Marine general said he wasn’t bothered by Trump’s comments.”Of course not, I earned my spurs on the battlefield… And Donald Trump earned his spurs in a letter from a doctor,” Mattis said, in a jab at the medical condition which allowed Trump to avoid the Vietnam draft.

Meryl Streep, the famed veteran Hollywood star had always been a staunch critic of Trump’s policies and she openly opposed Trump at his Presidential bid on November,2016