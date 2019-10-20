See the thrilling video of hyena attacking a leopard

Wildlife videos are thrilling to watch. A latest video of the jungle life is rocking internet. The video shows of a hyena stacking a leopard and how the big cat escapes from the attack. The video displays speed and swiftness of both the animals.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

Sometimes the gap between life & death is a jump.

Lions & hyenas are the only animals who occasionally attack adult leopards with fatal blows. It avoids risk to injury or death fighting a hyena. pic.twitter.com/XstMxXdGV8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 18, 2019

The video shows the hyena and the leopard coming face-to-face from two opposite directions. The hyena tries to attack the leopard, almost at the same time the leopard twitches and jumps upwards towards a tree. Within fraction of seconds, the leopard climbs the tree and avoid the fight with the scavenger.

The video has till now amassed more than 4,300 views and close to 500 likes.