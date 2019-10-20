Latest NewsIndia

See the thrilling video of hyena attacking a leopard

Oct 20, 2019, 08:23 am IST
Less than a minute

Wildlife videos are thrilling to watch. A latest video of the jungle life is rocking internet. The video shows of a hyena stacking a leopard and how the big cat escapes from the attack. The video displays speed and swiftness of both the animals.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

The video shows the hyena and the leopard coming face-to-face from two opposite directions. The hyena tries to attack the leopard, almost at the same time the leopard twitches and jumps upwards towards a tree. Within fraction of seconds, the leopard climbs the tree and avoid the fight with the scavenger.

The video has till now amassed more than 4,300 views and close to 500 likes.

