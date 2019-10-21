Second quarter of the fiscal year marks 4-5% rise in two wheeler exports

The second quarter of the fiscal year marks a rise in a 4-5 % rise in two-wheeler exports. Bajaj auto leads the segment by shipping over 9 Lakh units to various markets including Africa and Latin America, as per the latest data by industry body SIAM.

The two-wheeler segment consisting of motorbikes, scooters and mopeds sold 17,23,280 units at the second quarter of the previous fiscal year as compared to an increased 17,93,957 at the same period marking a 4-5% rise. Pune based Bajaj, exports its bikes to over 70 countries and last year dispatched around 40 percent of its total production to Africa, Latin America, and Middle East markets. The company exported around 20 lakh units last fiscal. Bajaj motorbikes are the highest exported two-wheelers in India, trailed by TVS India.