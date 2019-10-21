Union minister Nitin Gadkari casts his vote, predicts a ‘record win’ for BJP-Sena alliance

Union minister for roads and transport, Nitin Gadkari was one among the early voters in Nagpur and expressed confidence that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance would break all records of majority in the present polls.

“The BJP-Sena will have a record-breaking victory and Fadnavis will be the chief minister again,” he told reporters after casting his vote. He also urged people to come out to vote and strengthen the democracy and said NOTA (none of the above) was a good option in democracy.

Earlier Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray had announced that a Shiv Sainik would be the next Maharashtra CM.