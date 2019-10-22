Couple caught on camera having sex on metro train, CCTV footage out

Police obtain said they’re looking to search out an amorous couple who decided a night put together from Glasgow to Edinburgh modified into as soon as the direct for them to designate like.Unable to assist to gain house, they engaged in a range of sex acts on the desk and empty seats sooner than leaving the put together.

British Transport Police said they’d viewed the footage from Saturday night and are making enquiries.CCTV footage lasting two minutes captured the second they started kissing to the second they started having sex across the seats.

If any individual recognises the couple, they may well well amassed contact police.Meanwhile, ScotRail hit out on the couple and said they had been looking to clamp down on such antics.

A spokesman for the firm said: ‘Anti-social behaviour has no direct on Scotland’s Railway, and we are able to proceed to work with the British Transport Police to clamp down on unacceptable conduct.’Anybody with files is requested to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.