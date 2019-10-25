CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 104 new buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 104 new buses on Friday, four days before travel would be made free of cost for women on DTC and cluster buses in the national capital.

Flagging off buses from a bus depot at Dwarka Sector 22, Arvind Kejriwal said that it is a huge step towards providing convenience to the people and will strengthen Delhi’s public transport.

In August, the chief minister had announced free-ride for women passengers on DTC and cluster buses from ”Bhai Dooj” on October 29.

The AAP government will also deploy bus marshalls within the next week to ensure safety and security of women in the city buses, he said.

The buses feature modern technology, including CCTV cameras and panic buttons for women’s safety, and hydraulic lifts for differently-abled passengers.

“In addition to these buses, 1,000 low-floor AC buses are also being inducted in the cluster scheme. These buses will be suitable for boarding and alighting of differently-abled persons, elderly persons, children, and women,” Arvind Kejriwal said.