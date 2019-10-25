Serial Killer ‘Cyanide Mohan’ Sentenced to Death

Serial rapist and murderer ‘Cyanide’ Mohan Kumar was on Thursday sentenced to death in the rape-and-murder of an anganwadi worker in a south Karnataka village.

The VI additional district and sessions judge Syedunnisa had convicted Mohan of rape and murder on Tuesday (October 22) and pronounced the sentence on Thursday. Mohan killed the anganwadi worker, who hails from Balepuni village of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, in October 2005.

The death sentence will be executed if the Karnataka high court confirms it. According to The Hindu, the present case is the 17th being tried against serial killer and the fourth in which he was awarded the death sentence. The Karnataka high court overturned the death sentence in two of the previous cases, reducing the sentences to life imprisonment and five years of rigorous imprisonment. In the third case, the HC confirmed the death sentence. He has been convicted in all 17 cases, while three others are pending.

Reports said that the death sentence was awarded for the murder conviction, while ten years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed for the charge of abduction. Mohan was also sentenced to seven years imprisonment and awarded a fine of Rs 5,000 for the offence of rape, which would run simultaneously. The judge also ordered the government to compensate the victim’s younger sister through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).