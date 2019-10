Dismissing reports that the Visas to Saudi Arabia would cost more, Riyadh on Friday clarified that it had restructured its Visa policies including Haj and Umrah pilgrim visas.The visas will cost 300 Riyals(Approx:6000 rupess)

The Saudi cabinet had also scrapped the earlier repeat pilgrimage fee, which was around 2000 riyals levied on pilgrims intending to perform Haj or Umrah with in a three years span.