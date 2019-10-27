A group of friends ‘beg’ to raise money to save man’s life

In heart touching act, a group of friends has beg to collect Rs. 25 lakh to save their friend. Shaik Khajavali is now admitted in hospital and needed Rs.25 lakh for the treatment. In order to raise this big amount his friends has started begging.

Shaik Khajavali residing in the Anantasagar in Nellore district is diagnosed with very severe Aplastic Anemia. Aplastic Anemia is a type of blood disorder that is life threatening. Shaik Khajavali is undergoing treatment in the Christian Medical College (CMC) hospital at Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

The friends has started begging from door to door to save their friend. They had collected Rs. 1 lakh till now.

“The best option for him is to undergo Allogeneic Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplant (PBSCT) as he doesn’t have suitable Human Leukocyte Antigens (HLA) matched sibling donor. (HLA matching is used to match patients and donors for blood or marrow transplants). The next option would be to undergo Haploidentical stem cell transplant using his sister as a donor,” Dr Fouzia, Associate professor, Department of Haematology CMC, Vellore informed .