Ajay Chautala,father of Dy CM Dushyant Chautala released from Tihar jail on parole

JJP leader and proposed Haryana Dy.CM Dushyant Chautala’s father has been released on parole from Tihar jail.

Speaking to media persons Ajay Chautala hailed his Dushyant for his leadership abilities, saying “he established the organization in just 11 months…”.Ajay Chautala and his father and former Haryana CM, Om Prakash Chautala were convicted on January 16, 2013, by a Delhi court for illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago. They were held guilty of tampering with the selection list of teachers, nepotism, and favoritism.

The parole is within hours after the JJP winning 10 seats in 90 members strong Haryana assembly posed as the kingmaker to form a government. The deal was sealed in a meeting between BJP President Amit Shah and Dushyant Chautala. Amit Shah, without hesitation, accepted the offer made by JJP to give Deputy Chief Minister’s post to the party which was a major cause for BJP’s poor show in the state Assembly polls.