Son of Union minister Somprakash mugged by masked thieves at his petrol pump

Son of Union minister Somprakash, Sanjeev Kumar was attacked by masked robbers at his petrol pump in Nakodar-Malsian highway. The attempted robbery was however thwarted as people assembled hearing cries for help.

The masked robbers were wielding knives and machetes and trying to overpower Sanjeev Kumar. Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident is doing rounds on social media.Police have booked FIR against three unknown robbers based on the footage of CCTV.

The incident happened Saturday night at around 8:30 PM when two masked men came to the pump and filled petrol worth 500 rupees.After the refuelling they threatened the cashier with edged weapons and tried to snatch money bag.They left the pump soon seeing people and other staff assembling hearing cashiers cry for help.