A city from Kerala included in the list ‘Must visit cities’ by ‘Lonely Planet’

A city from the Kerala has been listed in the list of world’s must visit cities list prepared by International tour guide-public guide ‘lonely Planet’.

Lonely Planet has included Kochi in its list of must visit cities in the world 2020. Kochi is ranked 7th in the list.

The list of 10 cities is here:

1. Salzburg (Australia)

2. Washington DC (USA)

3. Cairo (Egypt)

4. Galway (ireland)

5. Bonn (Germany)

6. La Paz ( Bolivia)

7. Kochi (India)

8. Vancouver (Canada)

9. Dubai (UAE)

10. Denver (USA)

it is hoped that the inclusion of Kochi in the list by the International travel guide will boost the tourism sector in the state. This inclusion will certainly help as the inflow of tourists to Kochi will increase.

