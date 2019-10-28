Latest NewsNEWSInternationalPolitics

Alberto Fernandez wins Argentine Presidential elections

Oct 28, 2019, 04:45 pm IST
Less than a minute
Argentina's presidential candidate for the Frente de Todos party Alberto Fernandez (R) flashes the Victory sign as he leaves the polling station in Buenos Aires during Argentina's general election on October 27, 2019. - Polls opened early Sunday for Argentina's 34 million registered voters in an election in which Fernandez -- the main opposition candidate -- is widely tipped in opinion polls to obtain the 45 percent of votes needed to secure an outright victory in the first round. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP)

Alberto Fernandez of The Peronist Justicialist Party has swept to a first-round triumph in Argentina’s presidential election. His win brought an end to the crisis-plagued rule of market-friendly incumbent Mauricio Macri.

The 60-year-old law professor had nearly 48% of the votes – crossing the threshold for outright victory – after 94% of the votes had been counted, with center-right incumbent Mr. Macri trailing at 40.53%.To win outright, Mr. Fernandez required 45% or 40% with a 10 point margin over his nearest rival. His win also caps a remarkable political comeback for his running mate, ex-president Cristina Kirchner, who will be his vice-president.

Mr.Macri said he concedes to people’s decision and pledged to  “a healthy and constructive opposition.”

“It’s a great day for Argentina,” a smiling Mr. Fernandez told reporters after exit polls and his own party’s tallies had given him victory. He vowed to pull Argentina from the economic recession with a revamp of policies.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close