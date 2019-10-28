California fires,State of emergency declared, The famed Soda Rock distillery now a memory

The wild Kincade Fire, north of San Francisco, California spread to 12,000 hectares overnight. The fast-moving fire is largely untamed with only 10% containment even as Firefighters worked relentlessly to stop its advance.

California’s governor has declared a state-wide emergency following the blaze which caused massive blackouts as the heat brought down the electric cables crossing the forest area. The Wild Kincade fire also engulfed the famed Sonoma wine regions of California. The blaze has destroyed dozens of homes and wineries, including the iconic Soda Rock Winery built-in 1869.

“We’ve seen the news. We are devastated,” the owners said in a Facebook message, adding that all staff at the winery were safe. The Kincade Fire, the most devastating in California this year, ignited Wednesday and spread quickly thanks to powerful wind gusts up to 145km per hour.