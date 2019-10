EU ambassadors have agreed to accept the UK’s request for a Brexit extension until 31 January 2020, European Council President Donald Tusk has said.

Following discussions over the weekend, the EU 27 ambassadors approved a draft declaration on extending the Article 50 process.EU member states had been mulling over British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s request for an extension to Article 50 ever since he grudgingly applied for one via an unsigned letter on 19 October.