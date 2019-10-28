Video of making ‘chadar’ roti’ shared by Harsh Goenka will make you crazy: Video

A video shared by renowned Indian industrialist Harsh Goenka has stormed internet. Harsh Goenka has shared a video on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. He has shared a video clip of a man making ‘roti (bread)’. But this video has created quite a stir among people.

Because the man shown in the video is not making normal rotis but big ones. The video details the preparation of huge rotis – so much so that they may put rumali rotis, which many may consider to be the largest, to shame.

We have all heard of ‘roomali’ roti. Ever heard of a ‘chadar’ roti. Can feed the entire family and more! pic.twitter.com/Qtu7iBRm6D — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 25, 2019

In the video, a man tosses and twirls the flour dough and eventually transforms it into a huge roti having a paper-thin consistency.

“We have all heard of ‘roomali’ roti. Ever heard of a ‘chadar’ roti,” Goenka captioned the video. “Can feed the entire family and more!” he added.