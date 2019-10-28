Woman bus conductor commits suicide

A woman bus conductor working for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence here, a senior police said on Monday.

Neeraja, a conductor working in Sathupally Depot took the extreme step on Sunday night, police Commissioner Tafseer Iqubal said.

“We just got the information that she committed suicide. Reasons for the suicide are yet to be established,” the official told PTI.

RTC employees who have been agitating since October 5 over certain demands, gathered in large number at the residence of Neeraja and shouted slogans against the state government.